Charge against Florida man upgraded to murder after Atmore shooting victim dies

(WCAV)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The charge against a Florida man has been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Atmore died today, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Tara Ann Bryan of Atmore died as the result of her injury.

Luis Trevizo Becerra of McDavid, 39, of McDavid, Fla., had previously been charged with attempted murder.

Bryan was flown by helicopter to an area hospital following the shooting May 17 in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a room at the Southland Hotel, 1304 E. Louisville Ave., around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Bryan with a gunshot wound lying on the floor, authorities said.

Investigators determined Becerra to be a suspect in the shooting, according to Atmore PD.

After a statewide be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert was issued, he was apprehended by troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Interstate 65 at Exit 99, Atmore police said.

Becerra was taken to the Atmore Police Department and interviewed by investigators. He now remains in custody at the Escambia County, Ala., Detention Center.

