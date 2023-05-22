Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Finding Family Adventure in Florida

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For more than a decade, Kinga Philipps has been rappelling, caving, scuba diving, free diving, jumping out of airplanes and swimming with sharks as the host of travel shows on National Geographic and Travel Channel. Now, Kinga is headed to sunny Florida with her family, which has the best theme parks in the world, amazing beaches, national parks, and a variety of unique outdoor experiences for everyone.

Just in time to plan summer family getaways, this world traveler and journalist shows audiences some of the many incredible opportunities for fun and adventure that Florida has to offer. Learn about Florida’s most popular and under the radar vacation destinations, and the wide range of experiences for planning a fun vacation for the entire family.

Interview provided by Visit Florida.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes
MCSO: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes

Latest News

Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Fun in the Sun: Top summer toy trends
Fun in the Sun: Top summer toy trends
FLY, The Musical Revue
FLY, The Musical Revue
VIVA Health: Arthritis Awareness Month
VIVA Health: Arthritis Awareness Month