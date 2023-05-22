MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The next performance of FLY, The Musical Revue is Thursday, May 25 at the Ben May Main Library at 6pm. It is free and open to the public. This performance will include a discussion regarding Folklore and history. Another upcoming performance is at 5 p.m. during the Juneteenth Celebration on the South beach at the Fairhope Pier in Baldwin County.

Shining Talent Education and Recreation is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to using The Arts as a Change Agent for our community. We promote local talent and are based in Central Baldwin County. Shining Talent is presenting FLY, The Musical Revue produced by The Nubian Theatre Company throughout Southeastern Alabama. These performances are made possible through grants from: Alabama State Council on the Arts, The Alabama Art Tag Grant, SouthArts and the NEA. The Nubian Theatre Company mission is to bring African and African American folklore to the stage. Deborah Adero Ferguson is now introducing NTC to the Gulf Coast with the aim of chartering a local branch in Baldwin & Mobile County.

Support the Arts in Southeastern Alabama

Like and Follow us on FACEBOOK at Shining Talent Education & Recreation, or www.Indiegogo.com/And They Could FLY.

or visit our website www.ShiningTalent.org

Contact us at ShiningTalentAL@gmail.com or text /call Patrice Tiggs 251-250-6589

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.