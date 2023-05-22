Advertise With Us
Fun in the Sun: Top summer toy trends

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring is here, and summer is around the corner - and you are likely looking for tips and tricks to fill your kids’ appetites for fun! A combination of outdoor activities and indoor play is a fabulous way to spend a fun day.

We got to talk with the Toy Industry’s Premier Player, Elizabeth Werner, about this summer’s top toy trends.

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

