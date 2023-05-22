Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Summer at Baldwin County Libraries

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a busy, fun summer at Baldwin County Libraries. Elizabeth Webb is the Director of the Baldwin County Library Cooperative. She joined us on Studio10 to talk about all of the exciting activities going on.

BCLC is made up of 13 libraries and a bookmobile. All 13 locations offer summer programs typically during June and July. The larger libraries also offer summer programs for teens and adults as well as younger children. READING, Learning and public libraries are for all AGES!

For a look at all locations and how to follow them on social media check out the following sites:

http://baldwincat.org/

http://baldwincountylibrary.org/index.php/locations

