Last round of scattered storms for a while

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday will start quiet and mild with lows in the upper 60s. The afternoon will warm up into the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up late in the afternoon. Coverage will be close to 50%.

After tomorrow we will dry out for a while. Rain chances evaporate as a backdoor front from the NE moves through with drier air. This front will also have a pleasant impact on our temperatures. Lows will drop into the lower 60s and even some upper 50s through the rest of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 70s in many areas, low 80s in others. There will also be lower humidity making things very nice.

Conditions should stay good through Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and rain should be sparse for the weekend.

There is a disturbance in the tropics near the Bahamas that we’ve been tracking. The good news is that it’s struggling and chances of development are now 0%.

