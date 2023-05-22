MPD investigating robbery
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery from Monday morning.
Police responded to the 7000 block of San Marino Drive at 12:41 a.m. in reference to a robbery.
Police discovered the victim was riding his bike on Hamilton Boulevard when he was forced off the road by a man in a truck, according to officials.
Authorities said the female passenger pulled out a gun and forced the man to put his bike in the back of the truck before fleeing.
The investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.
