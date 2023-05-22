Officials led on pursuit after witnessing drug transaction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they were led an a vehicle pursuit after witnessing a drug transaction involving known gang affiliates.
The transaction occurred at the 3700 block of Moffett Road and the driver refused to stop after police initiated a stop, according to MPD.
Authorities said the occupants of the vehicle discarded two firearms during the chase, one of which was altered.
An unrelated vehicle crashed into a police car, but nobody was injured, according to police.
Officials said the suspects’ vehicle struck a house at the 2800 block of Pages Lane causing minimal damage and no injuries.
Police arrested a male and female, but another male was able to escape, according to MPD.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
