Officials led on pursuit after witnessing drug transaction

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they were led an a vehicle pursuit after witnessing a drug transaction involving known gang affiliates.

The transaction occurred at the 3700 block of Moffett Road and the driver refused to stop after police initiated a stop, according to MPD.

Authorities said the occupants of the vehicle discarded two firearms during the chase, one of which was altered.

An unrelated vehicle crashed into a police car, but nobody was injured, according to police.

Officials said the suspects’ vehicle struck a house at the 2800 block of Pages Lane causing minimal damage and no injuries.

Police arrested a male and female, but another male was able to escape, according to MPD.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

