Police investigating domestic dispute from the weekend

(WCAX)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD are looking for a suspect who allegedly strangled, assaulted and pointed a gun at his girlfriend, according to police.

MPD said on Saturday, May 20 at approximately 2:00 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Forest Ridge Drive West in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered that the victims boyfriend had beat her and pointed a gun at her before fleeing.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

