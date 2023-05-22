Police investigating domestic dispute from the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD are looking for a suspect who allegedly strangled, assaulted and pointed a gun at his girlfriend, according to police.

MPD said on Saturday, May 20 at approximately 2:00 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Forest Ridge Drive West in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered that the victims boyfriend had beat her and pointed a gun at her before fleeing.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

