Police investigating shooting into Grizzly Axes on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating shooting into Grizzly Axes on Sunday.

MPD said they responded to the location off Downtowner Loop South in reference to bullets coming through the ceiling.

Police said they discovered the owner heard a noise on the roof and noticed holes in the ceiling with bullets on the ground.

Nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

