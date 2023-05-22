Several packages of suspected cocaine found washed up on Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several package of suspected cocaine were found washed up on Dauphin Island on Saturday, May 20, according to police.

Authorities said the packages were found by walkers on the west end beach and appeared to have been there for some time.

Dauphin Island PD said they recovered the bundle and turned it over to the MCSO Narcotics Division.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.