Splash pad season officially begins Monday in the city of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is almost here, and splash pad season officially starts Monday morning in the city of Mobile.

There are several splash pads located in the city of Mobile including James Seals Jr. Park, Sullivan Park, Lake Drive Tricentennial Park, McCants-Chavers Park, and Medal of Honor Park.

All of the splash pads in the city of Mobile are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. With the exception of Medal of Honor Park.

Their splash pad is open Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. And from Tuesday through Sunday at 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

The city of Mobile does have some rules including:

· No running or rough horseplay

· Do not drink the water

· No skateboarding

· No bikes

· No smoking

· No food or beverage

· No dogs or pets

· Children/toddlers must wear “swim diapers”

And just a reminder, there are no lifeguards on duty.

