Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Splash pad season officially begins Monday in the city of Mobile

All of the splash pads in the city of Mobile are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. With the exception of Medal of Honor Park.
Medal of Honor Park splash pad
Medal of Honor Park splash pad(FOX10 News)
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is almost here, and splash pad season officially starts Monday morning in the city of Mobile.

There are several splash pads located in the city of Mobile including James Seals Jr. Park, Sullivan Park, Lake Drive Tricentennial Park, McCants-Chavers Park, and Medal of Honor Park.

All of the splash pads in the city of Mobile are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. With the exception of Medal of Honor Park.

Their splash pad is open Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. And from Tuesday through Sunday at 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

The city of Mobile does have some rules including:

· No running or rough horseplay

· Do not drink the water

· No skateboarding

· No bikes

· No smoking

· No food or beverage

· No dogs or pets

· Children/toddlers must wear “swim diapers”

And just a reminder, there are no lifeguards on duty.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes
MCSO: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes

Latest News

Folks ride through history on Mobile’s first Underground Railroad Bike Tour
Folks ride through history on Mobile’s first Underground Railroad Bike Tour
Riders cross the finish line in inaugural Underground Railroad Bike Tour
Folks ride through history on Mobile’s first Underground Railroad Bike Tour
Alabama political leaders discuss the end of Title 42 immigration policy
Alabama political leaders discuss the end of Title 42 immigration policy
Alabama political leaders discuss the end of Title 42 immigration policy
Alabama political leaders discuss the end of Title 42 immigration policy