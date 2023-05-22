Temperatures will reach uppers 80s with chances for pop-up showers, storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things started off mild this morning with many spots in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m. Temps should reach the upper 80s later today and we’ll have to watch for pop-up showers and storms. As usual this time of year, lightning will be the biggest issue.

There is a low that will move just south of us attached to a front and everyone east of that low has the best chance for showers and storms today, so if you’re west of I-65 you may get through the entire day with no rain at all. The coverage of rain increases tomorrow, but then some drier air will filter in just in time for the unofficial start of summer this weekend. Mornings will drop down to the low 60s with rain chances dropping to 10% or less.

