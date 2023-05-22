Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Temperatures will reach uppers 80s with chances for pop-up showers, storms

Morning Weather Update for Monday May 22, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday May 22, 2023(FOX10 News)
By Michael White
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things started off mild this morning with many spots in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m. Temps should reach the upper 80s later today and we’ll have to watch for pop-up showers and storms. As usual this time of year, lightning will be the biggest issue.

There is a low that will move just south of us attached to a front and everyone east of that low has the best chance for showers and storms today, so if you’re west of I-65 you may get through the entire day with no rain at all. The coverage of rain increases tomorrow, but then some drier air will filter in just in time for the unofficial start of summer this weekend. Mornings will drop down to the low 60s with rain chances dropping to 10% or less.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes
MCSO: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Monday May 22, 2023
Weather outlook
Warm, cloudy, and drier for our Sunday
Weather outlook
Weather Outlook for Sunday May 21, 2023
Weather outlook
Hot, Humid, with scattered storms late in the day.