We have an isolated chance for some showers and thunderstorms

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off sunny today and will continue to stay that way for the majority of today. We have an isolated chance for some showers and thunderstorms (20%), with the highest chances potentially impacting our inland areas. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the 80s today, but many areas will be feeling like the upper-80s and the lower-90s due to higher humidity.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, daytime highs will be in the 80s with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms (40%). The highest chances will remain far inland, and also east of Pensacola, FL.

Rip currents are low today and will remain that way until midweek.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances will drop, and sunshine will emerge. Daytime highs will continue in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s.

Tracking the tropics, there is a disturbance on the eastern side of the Caribbean with low chances (10%) of developing over the next 7 days.

Have a great Monday!

