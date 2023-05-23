13-year-old girl accused of strangling mother during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 13-year-old girl Monday after she allegedly strangled her mother.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Quail Creek Run around 3:46 p.m. Monday in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Authorities said that officers discovered that the victim’s 13-year-old daughter allegedly strangled her during an argument.

Police said the teen, who was found at the residence, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence strangulation and taken to Strickland Youth Center.

