MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Cocaine washed up in Dauphin Island
Cocaine washed up in Dauphin Island(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Two Dauphin Island public works employees are under arrest after authorities said they found and planned to split a kilo of cocaine that washed ashore, according to Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

The two face cocaine trafficking charges, Burch said.

The arrests come after beachgoers searching for seashells found a number of packages of cocaine weighing 25 kilos and worth $1.2 million washed up on Dauphin Island over the weekend and reported their discovery to police, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

