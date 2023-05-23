Dino Adventures at the Montana Dinosaur Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know North America’s first dinosaur remains were found in Montana in 1854? And the world’s first identified Tyrannosaurus rex was found in 1902 by paleontologist Barnum Brown.

That’s why it’s no surprise Big Sky Country is also home to the Montana Dinosaur Trail – a 2,000-mile-long loop that runs statewide and includes a meet and greet with “Elvis”, a 33-foot long Brachylophosaurs fossil on display at Malta’s Phillips County Museum and the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman.

Geologist and Montana Dinosaur Center Executive Director, Cory Coverdell joined us to tips on planning your trip to America’s top dinosaur destination.

More about Cory Coverdell

Cory is the Executive Director of the Montana Dinosaur Center. He graduated from Montana State University in 2009 with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology, taking a special interest in sedimentology. When not in the prep lab, Cory can be found out in the field searching for dinosaurs and minerals. In 2011, he discovered a possible new species of nodosaur, an armored dinosaur.

https://tmdinosaurcenter.org/

