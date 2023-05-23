Doing Good: Goodwill Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good we are talking with Goodwill Gulf Coast.
Goodwill Gulf Coast has been serving the community since 1956.
VISION: Every person has the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential
MISSION: Empowering people through lifelong learning and employment.
Serving 10 counties in the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast region, Goodwill Gulf Coast provides programs and services to help individuals and families overcome challenges due to disabilities and other barriers that impact economic well-being, self-sufficiency, and quality of life.
GGC is more than just stores.
Your donations help to provide services to people of all ages.
Adults:
Adult Education
GED
Computer Skills
Job Training and Job Placement
Adult Day Program
Income Tax Preparation
Free Medical Equipment
Pre-School Programs:
Child Development Center
Home Visitation for Preschool Readiness
Early Intervention for ages 1 to 3
Youth:
Youth Excelling for Success – job training for ages 17 to 24
Youth with Disabilities Program
Website: GoodwillGulfCoast.org
Find out about services, jobs, volunteering, and shopping online.
Goodwill Gulf Coast
2440 Gordon Smith Drive
Mobile, AL 36617
