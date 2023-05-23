Doing Good: Goodwill Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good we are talking with Goodwill Gulf Coast.

Goodwill Gulf Coast has been serving the community since 1956.

VISION: Every person has the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential

MISSION: Empowering people through lifelong learning and employment.

Serving 10 counties in the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast region, Goodwill Gulf Coast provides programs and services to help individuals and families overcome challenges due to disabilities and other barriers that impact economic well-being, self-sufficiency, and quality of life.

GGC is more than just stores.

Your donations help to provide services to people of all ages.

Adults:

Adult Education

GED

Computer Skills

Job Training and Job Placement

Adult Day Program

Income Tax Preparation

Free Medical Equipment

Pre-School Programs:

Child Development Center

Home Visitation for Preschool Readiness

Early Intervention for ages 1 to 3

Youth:

Youth Excelling for Success – job training for ages 17 to 24

Youth with Disabilities Program

