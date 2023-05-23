Expect fair conditions later in the week and into holiday weekend

(WALA) - We’ll continue to have spotty rain and storms for the next few hours, then the rain will dissipate later in the evening.

There will be some more spotty showers and storms around for our Wednesday. These will be mostly in the afternoon and more likely east of Interstate 65. West of I-65, the rain chances are low.

Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler tomorrow. The morning lows will be in the low 60s and the afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s, well below-average for late May.

After tomorrow, we will dry out for a while. Conditions should stay good through Memorial Day weekend. Lows will be comfortable, in the low to mid-60s and highs will be in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

Beach weather should be about perfect. So, expect big crowds at our local beaches for the holiday!

Tropics:

The tropics are quiet now, but the models are watching for the possibility of a low developing off the South Carolina coast this weekend. Whatever happens there won’t impact us.

