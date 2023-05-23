Fun in the Sun: The best products for outdoor time this summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is almost here, and now is the time to start finding your next products to spend some time outdoors! Luckily we got to try out some fun products sent to us from our friends at TNT, Sunnies, Gel Blasters, and SUNFLOW!

TNT Fire Starter Hot Cream: https://tntproseries.com/

For Women & Men, a thermogenic sweat cream that burns calories for you! Use a TNT Pro Series Waist Trimmer & Slimmer belt for next-level results! You’ll increase, heat, circulation, and sweat production, especially in those areas with stubborn weight.

Sunnies Sunglasses for Kids: https://www.sunniesshades.com/

Don’t compromise on your child’s eyes. Sunnies come standard with Polarized lenses, 100% UVA/UVB Protection, and an anti-slip material to keep them on your kid’s face, they’re affordable, and your kids are guaranteed to love them, which is why they have a 100% Happiness Guarantee!

Gel Blasters: https://gelblaster.com/

The rechargeable Gel Blaster Surge shoots water-based beads or “Gellets” that burst on impact. The Ready-to-Blast edition is ready to go straight out of the box – with a hopper full of hydrated Gellets. Think airsoft but with no pain, stain, or clean up, bring the battle to the backyard with adrenaline-packed fun for Ages 9+. Soak the Gellets in water for 2+ hours and watch your ammo grow! Unlike other water beads which can leave plastic bits in your backyard, their starch-based Gellets are eco-friendly, non-toxic, non-irritating, and burst on contact.

SUNFLOW Chair: https://getsunflow.com/

The Best Seat on the Beach is compact, comfortable, easy to carry, and expertly engineered. It weighs 9.4 lbs with a recommended weight limit of 250 lbs. Find your favorite of 4 positions to spend your day laying out and spacing out. Thoughtfully designed with rust-resistant aluminum.

