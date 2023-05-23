Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Shores City Schools receives Green Ribbon School District award

The district is one of eleven districts in the entire country to receive this honor
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools celebrated a huge accomplishment Tuesday morning with the presentation of the Green Ribbon School District award.

The district is one of eleven districts in the entire country to receive this honor. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey made the trip to present the award.

“This is one of the most exciting days of the school year. Especially when it comes right at the end of the year after graduation to celebrate what’s not just one day’s worth of work. This is a long project,” Dr. Mackey said.

“This is really just recognition of the culmination of four years of hard work. We’re so interested in the well-being of students and of course our wonderful environment. The sustainability. It’s really awesome recognition. We’re glad to have the state Superintendent here to share our joy,” School board President Kevin Corcoran said.

For Gulf Shores to be considered a green ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, they followed three pillars including “reducing environmental impact and costs, improving the health and wellness of students and staff, and providing effective environmental and sustainability education.”

And it’s something the students have embraced.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for them. And exposing children to as many different passions as possible to find out really where they want to be in life. And it’s really a great day for Gulf Shores City Schools,” Corcoran said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Free trolley returns to Pensacola Beach
Free trolley returns to Pensacola Beach
Gulf Shores City Schools receives Green Ribbon School District award
Gulf Shores City Schools receives Green Ribbon School District award
Tyhre Webster
Police put man in spit mask prior to arrest
Judith Ann Neelley
Governor Ivey ‘strongly opposes parole of convicted child murderer’