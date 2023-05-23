Gulf Shores City Schools receives Green Ribbon School District award

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools celebrated a huge accomplishment Tuesday morning with the presentation of the Green Ribbon School District award.

The district is one of eleven districts in the entire country to receive this honor. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey made the trip to present the award.

“This is one of the most exciting days of the school year. Especially when it comes right at the end of the year after graduation to celebrate what’s not just one day’s worth of work. This is a long project,” Dr. Mackey said.

“This is really just recognition of the culmination of four years of hard work. We’re so interested in the well-being of students and of course our wonderful environment. The sustainability. It’s really awesome recognition. We’re glad to have the state Superintendent here to share our joy,” School board President Kevin Corcoran said.

For Gulf Shores to be considered a green ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, they followed three pillars including “reducing environmental impact and costs, improving the health and wellness of students and staff, and providing effective environmental and sustainability education.”

And it’s something the students have embraced.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for them. And exposing children to as many different passions as possible to find out really where they want to be in life. And it’s really a great day for Gulf Shores City Schools,” Corcoran said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.