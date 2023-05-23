Ivey awards grants to equip 7 south Alabama law enforcement agencies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $147,414 to help seven law enforcement agencies in south Alabama purchase new or update existing equipment.

The governor awarded the grants from more than $750,000 in law-enforcement equipment funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities every day and having up-to-date equipment helps them be better prepared for what they may face on any given day,” Ivey said for a news release. “I am pleased to assist these agencies in their efforts to keep their officers and communities safe.”

The city of Foley in Baldwin County is using $20,171 to purchase 11 new simulation pistols and related equipment as well as, conversion kits to modify some semiautomatic rifles into simulation weapons for the Foley Police Department. Funds will also cover training for officers using the new equipment.

The city of Atmore in Escambia County is using $24,000 to purchase new software for Atmore Police Department vehicle computers. The software will make information sharing between officers easier.

The town of Flomaton in Escambia County is using $10,000 to purchase new tactical bullet-proof vests for the Flomaton Police Department.

With $21,798 in grant funds, the city of Saraland in Mobile County will purchase seven tactical body armor sets for the Saraland Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Division.

A $23,445 grant to the city of Brewton in Escambia County will purchase 15 new tactical shields for the Brewton Police Department.

The city of Evergreen in Conecuh County is using a $24,000 grant to purchase new uniforms, in-car printers and rechargeable flashlights for the Evergreen Police Department.

A $24,000 grant will assist the Clarke County Commission purchase new ballistic vests for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

“ADECA is pleased to support Gov. Ivey’s efforts to continue assisting the police officers and sheriff’s deputies of these cities and counties as they continue keeping our communities safe,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said for the release.

ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

