Jet-Setting with Jenn: Alaskan Cruises

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alaska is known for breathtaking glaciers, towering mountains, and majestic wildlife, but the planning can be a little overwhelming. Whether you’re planning a relaxing anniversary trip or an activity-filled small family reunion, cruising can bring new fun for all generations. Additionally, it presents an opportunity to cross off an item from your bucket list.

While there are plenty of destinations to explore, Alaska is at the top of travelers’ lists with a little something for everyone in the family, but where do you start?

We were joined by Travel Expert, Eileen Ogintz, who discussed how cruising provides a hassle-free way to travel with family members of different ages. From stunning landscapes to cultural and historical landmarks, she talked about the unique attractions like seeing glaciers up close and more experiences that Alaska has to offer and the perfect time to go.

Spokesperson Bio

Eileen Ogintz is a longtime syndicated travel columnist for Tribune Content Agency and creator of Takingthekids.com She is a nationally recognized family travel expert, often called upon by TV, radio, and national news outlets from the Associated Press to the NY Times and Wall Street Journal. She is also the author of the popular 12-book Kids’ Guide series. The KOA Kid’s Guide to Camping came out last spring; The fourth edition of the Kid’s Guide to NYC and the third edition of the Kid’s Guide to Washington, DC will be out next spring. Ogintz started out as a news reporter working for the Bergen Record, Des Moines Register, and Chicago Tribune where she was a national correspondent. She works with brands around family travel issues including Disney, Carnival Corp, Visit Orlando, Allianz, and others.

Interviews are provided by Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess, Seabourn, and Cunard

