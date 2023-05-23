Advertise With Us
Mermaids are making a big splash this summer

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mermaids are making a big splash this summer. On May 23, the docuseries ‘MerPeople’ airs on Netflix, and on May 26 ‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters across the U.S.

With all things mermaid this week, we decided to take a deep dive into what it really takes to be a mermaid.

To learn more and to talk about the magical underwater world, Mermaid Mardi stopped by Studio 10.

