Middle 80s today with 50 percent rain chances

By Michael White
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another muggy morning with temperatures starting off in the low 70s in most spots and we’ll climb to the mid 80s this afternoon. As for rain chances, 50% of the area should pick up at least one shower before the day is over. Heavy rain/lightning will be the biggest threats. Yesterday most of the storms stayed in our northeast pockets but today the coverage should be a bit better.

If your area doesn’t see rain today, it’ll be a while until another chance arrives. We turn drier and less humid beginning tomorrow with morning temps down to the low 60s. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s each afternoon for the rest of the week. Rain chances will be 10% or less each day through Memorial Day Monday. This will be a great way to unofficially kick off the summer season. Mostly dry weather without any out of control heat. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

