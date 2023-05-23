Mobile Airport Authority updates city leaders on international airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans for the new Mobile International Airport are moving along the projected fall 2025 start date draws closer.

The Mobile Airport Authority gave Mobile city leaders a six-month update on the project to move passenger flight service to the facility near downtown.

Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry said they currently have $ 230 million of the projected $330 million cost.

The design for all five phases began earlier this year and Curry said construction of the terminal building will start next year.

The airport will celebrate another milestone next week when Avelo Airlines begins offering nonstop flights to Orlando.

“We’re somewhere around 70% which is pretty good because we announced late and by that time, I think a lot of people may have had their plans for Memorial Day but we only expect that to pick up significantly,” Curry said.

That first flight is scheduled to take off on May 31.

