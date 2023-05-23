Mobile’s public safety director leaving to take job with Mobile County Juvenile Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste announced his resignation Tuesday to take a job with Mobile County Juvenile Court.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he had developed a “speed of trust” relationship with Battiste, dating to his tenure as assistant police chief and then police chief.

“It has been a long journey,” Battiste said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, adding that he is returning to his professional roots.

Several council members praised Battiste’s service to the city.

“Our loss is their gain,” District 7 Councilman Gina Gregory said. “But you’re still serving the citizens of the city and the county.”

Battiste was earning more than $149,000 as public safety director. It was not immediately clear what his new salary will be.

