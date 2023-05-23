Advertise With Us
Mobile’s public safety director leaving to take job with Mobile County Juvenile Court

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste addresses the media after 10 teenagers were shot at a...
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste addresses the media after 10 teenagers were shot at a high school football game. The ages of those injured range from 15 to 18. Battiste announced Tuesday, May 23, 2023, that he is resigning from his current position as public safety director.(Source: WALA/CNN)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste announced his resignation Tuesday to take a job with Mobile County Juvenile Court.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he had developed a “speed of trust” relationship with Battiste, dating to his tenure as assistant police chief and then police chief.

“It has been a long journey,” Battiste said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, adding that he is returning to his professional roots.

Several council members praised Battiste’s service to the city.

“Our loss is their gain,” District 7 Councilman Gina Gregory said. “But you’re still serving the citizens of the city and the county.”

Battiste was earning more than $149,000 as public safety director. It was not immediately clear what his new salary will be.

