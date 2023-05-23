Police put man in spit mask prior to arrest
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes PD had to put a spit mask on a man in order to arrest him on Monday, according to police.
Authorities said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Tyhre Webster, 24, for reckless driving on Moffett and Schillinger.
Webster refused to stop and a pursuit ensued that ended on Pretty Branch Drive, according to officials.
Police said Webster was arrested for eluding, possession of marijuana, and reckless endangerment due to the fact there was a female passenger and two small children in the car.
Webster had severe anger issues which led to officers placing a spit mask on him before taking him to jail, according to Semmes
PD.
