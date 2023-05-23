Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile powder
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp
- 1 teaspoon first cold pressed olive oil
- 8 6-inch white corn tortillas
- 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cut into 16 slices
- 1 cup salsa verde
STEPS:
1. Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; add shrimp, tossing to coat.
2. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add seasoned shrimp to pan; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from heat.
3. Heat tortillas according to package directions. Place 2 tortillas on each of 4 plates; arrange ⅛ of the shrimp on each tortilla. Top each tortilla with ¼ cup lettuce, 2 avocado slices and 1½ tablespoons salsa verde.
