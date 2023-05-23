Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile powder

1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp

1 teaspoon first cold pressed olive oil

8 6-inch white corn tortillas

2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

1 ripe avocado, peeled and cut into 16 slices

1 cup salsa verde

STEPS:

1. Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; add shrimp, tossing to coat.

2. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add seasoned shrimp to pan; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from heat.

3. Heat tortillas according to package directions. Place 2 tortillas on each of 4 plates; arrange ⅛ of the shrimp on each tortilla. Top each tortilla with ¼ cup lettuce, 2 avocado slices and 1½ tablespoons salsa verde.

