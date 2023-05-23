Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile powder
  • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp
  • 1 teaspoon first cold pressed olive oil
  • 8 6-inch white corn tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cut into 16 slices
  • 1 cup salsa verde

STEPS:

1. Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; add shrimp, tossing to coat.

2. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add seasoned shrimp to pan; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from heat.

3. Heat tortillas according to package directions. Place 2 tortillas on each of 4 plates; arrange ⅛ of the shrimp on each tortilla. Top each tortilla with ¼ cup lettuce, 2 avocado slices and 1½ tablespoons salsa verde.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Fun in the Sun: Top summer toy trends
Fun in the Sun: The best products for outdoor time this summer
Greene & Phillips: Legal options if you are bit by a dog
Greene & Phillips: Legal options if you are bitten by a dog
Summer grilling season
Summer grilling season tips & tricks with Chef David Rose
Cruising to Alaska
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Alaskan Cruises