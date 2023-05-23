Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Saints become first NFL team to gain marketing rights in France

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - How do you say “Who Dat” in French?

This morning, the Saints announced that they will have become the first NFL team to gain international marketing rights in France.

The Saints sent out this tweet this morning.

It says “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

The team will have international marketing rights in France for their first entry, being the first team to select and be awarded the French market.

RELATED COVERAGE

French president Macron arrives to large crowds in the French Quarter

All three Saints preseason games will be on Sundays on FOX 8

New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart