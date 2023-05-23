Shows Coming to the Mobile Saenger and Civic Center

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are plenty of fun shows coming to the Mobile Saenger Theatre and Civic Center, including concerts, comedy, and kids’ shows.

Here’s a list of some of the events you can look forward to:

Saenger Theatre:

June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade

June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends

July 7 – Brad Williams

July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

August 19 - Desi Banks

November 24 – Mark Normand

December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

Mobile Civic Center:

WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9

85 South Show – September 9

The Port City Blues Festival – October 14

Bert Kreischer – October 15

You can find show and ticket information for the Mobile Civic Center here and the Mobile Saenger Theatre here.

