Shows Coming to the Mobile Saenger and Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are plenty of fun shows coming to the Mobile Saenger Theatre and Civic Center, including concerts, comedy, and kids’ shows.
Here’s a list of some of the events you can look forward to:
Saenger Theatre:
June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade
June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends
July 7 – Brad Williams
July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd
August 19 - Desi Banks
November 24 – Mark Normand
December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
Mobile Civic Center:
WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25
In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9
85 South Show – September 9
The Port City Blues Festival – October 14
Bert Kreischer – October 15
You can find show and ticket information for the Mobile Civic Center here and the Mobile Saenger Theatre here.
