Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Students raise more than $10,000 for custodian who recently lost his wife

Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.
Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.(soupstock via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (Gray News) - A group of students in Texas helped raise thousands of dollars for their high school custodian after his wife recently died.

Nathaniel “Mr. Billy” Hawkins, Bullard High School’s lead custodian, lost his wife in April, as reported by KYTX.

High school students Evan Higginbotham and Spencer Corson created a GoFundMe account to help cover his late wife’s funeral expenses.

“Many know that janitors and custodians do not make much money. We are really close with ‘Mr. Billy,’ and we think this would be a great surprise,” the students shared regarding the fundraiser.

Hawkins is a father of five and the students said they wanted to help him in any way they could, calling him an “outstanding, hardworking and caring janitor.”

Last week, the students presented Hawkins with a check in the amount of more than $10,000 thanks to their fundraising efforts, according to reports.

“We appreciate you and your time to give ‘Mr. Billy’ all of this love that has been shown,” the students shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
Motorists pass a sign dedicated to former President Jimmy Carter along Jimmy Carter Blvd. on...
Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk