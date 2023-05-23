Summer grilling season tips & tricks with Chef David Rose

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As Memorial Day is approaching - and Father’s Day is around the corner - the kickoff to grilling season is officially underway and, according to a recent Harris Poll, 92% of Americans look forward to grilling in the summer (with 84% agreeing they would like to do even more grilling than last year). The love for firing up the grill is multifaceted; folks enjoy the smells, sounds, and tastes, with 68% loving the sensory experience grilling brings. And for 35% of Americans, grilling was named as a legitimate stress reliever – another increase from last summer.

To help kick off this summer grilling season, TV personality and executive chef of Omaha Steaks, David Rose, joined us to talk about summer grilling tips and crowd-pleasing, and next-level burgers.

We talked about:

Grill Prep 101 - Tips to ensure your grill is ready to roll this season

Next Level Recipes - Tips that will beef up the basic burger for a crowd-pleasing hit

Seasonal Entertaining - Tips to elevate the outdoor entertaining experience

More recipes: https://www.omahasteaks.com/blog/recipes/

Chef David Rose:

Chef Rose was raised with a diverse and curious palate. Born in New Jersey to two chef parents, his culinary interest led him to enroll in Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College (Tucker, GA), where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. Living in Atlanta for more than a decade, Chef Rose finds inspiration in his surroundings and identifies as a southern chef, creatively reinterpreting classic southern fare by incorporating the refinement of his French culinary training, with his signature bold flavors, and the occasional flair from his family’s Jamaican recipes.

Chef Rose is a Food Network/TV personality. Recently, he was named as Executive Chef for Omaha Steaks, the 100+-year-old, family-run company which first pioneered the delivery of great steaks to people’s homes in the 1950s, and has since expanded to a wide array of food and wine favorites for millions of fans. Rose appeared as a finalist on Food Network Star (Season 13), cooking head-to-head with Bobby Flay and fielding praise from Giada de Laurentiis. Chef David Rose regularly appears on Food Network, as well as a guest on shows such as ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s Today Show, Steve Harvey Show, Hallmark Home & Family, Pickler & Ben, HLN, Sisters Circle Live, Fox & Friends, and been a guest on various local morning shows nationwide.

