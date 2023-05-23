Advertise With Us
We have a scattered chance for some showers and thunderstorms

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off cloudy today and will continue to stay that way for the majority of today. We have a scattered chance for some showers and thunderstorms (50%), with the highest chances potentially impacting Mobile and Baldwin counties, along with the Florida panhandle. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the 80s today, but some areas could only see the mid-to-upper 70s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, daytime highs will be in the upper-70s and the lower-80s with a drop off in humidity.

Rip currents are low today and will remain that way into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances will drop, and sunshine will emerge. Daytime highs will continue in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s.

Tracking the tropics, no new development is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a great week!

