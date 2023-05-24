Baldwin County celebrates the last day of the school year

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was the last day of school for students in Baldwin County!

There were a lot of smiles Wednesday morning as students made their way to class, but believe it or not, most say they are actually going to miss it.

“It’s always sad seeing our kids leave. I mean everyone’s excited of course on the last day you build up all the things you go through all year long, one group that will never be back here as they move on to middle school,” Rockwell Elementary Principal Robbie Owen said.

“Our sixth graders are moving on to the middle school. So, we won’t be able to see them next year unless passing at a football game or community event you know, and you spend every day all day with them and now, we won’t see them,” 6th-grade teacher Tiffany Roten said.

The atmosphere was bittersweet at Rockwell Elementary in Baldwin County. But it’s been a great year. Thanks to the teachers and staff.

“They always miss their teachers, and they grew to love their teachers. And then when the school year ends it’s kind of bittersweet because they’re moving on to new grades and having to have new experiences coming up,” Reed Hotard said.

And as the school year comes to an end, Baldwin County has plenty in store for next year.

The district is in the middle of phase four of a five-phase pay-as-you-go program for construction.

We’ve already seen the opening of Stonebridge Elementary, but that’s not all. Baldwin Prep which isn’t part of the pay-as-you-go program is expected to open by 2024.

Construction also continues for Spanish Fort Elementary, and the best part, all of the projects for phase four are expected to be paid off by 2024.

