Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County woman accused of elderly abuse

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County woman is being charged with elderly abuse, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Deanna Lynn Stokes, 57, was arrested on May 18 for allegedly refusing to help an elderly woman with her walker to get into her home and then striking her twice, making her fall.

Cell phone video from the incident allegedly shows Stokes yelling at the victim and telling her to “stay on the ground” after she had fallen.

A court date has not been set, but a protection order filed today by the family of the alleged victim states that Stokes wanted the woman to “giver her power of attorney” and have her name added to their land deed.

The order also demands Stokes return control of “funds, benefits, property, resources, belongings or assets” to the alleged victim.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

HBO Max
Goodbye, HBO. Hello, Max
Police put man in spit mask prior to arrest
Police put man in spit mask prior to arrest
Man arrested on 3 counts of porn possession involving minors
Man arrested on 3 counts of porn possession involving minors
Baldwin County woman accused of elderly abuse
Baldwin County woman accused of elderly abuse