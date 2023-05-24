Baldwin County woman accused of elderly abuse

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County woman is being charged with elderly abuse, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Deanna Lynn Stokes, 57, was arrested on May 18 for allegedly refusing to help an elderly woman with her walker to get into her home and then striking her twice, making her fall.

Cell phone video from the incident allegedly shows Stokes yelling at the victim and telling her to “stay on the ground” after she had fallen.

A court date has not been set, but a protection order filed today by the family of the alleged victim states that Stokes wanted the woman to “giver her power of attorney” and have her name added to their land deed.

The order also demands Stokes return control of “funds, benefits, property, resources, belongings or assets” to the alleged victim.

