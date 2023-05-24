Body found near abandoned building off Government Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a body was found in a grassy area by an abandoned building off of Government Boulevard near Demetropolis Road.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, but they said they do not suspect foul play and have not declared it a homicide.

Authorities said the call came around 10:15 and the body appears to be a white man in his 20′s or 30′s.

FOX10 News is on the scene and working to gather more information.

