City Council delays vote on $10 million Airbus package

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council on Tuesday delayed a vote on a $10 million incentives package for Airbus.

The proposal is to give Airbus $10 million over 10 years to support job training programs and subsidize a new final assembly line currently under construction at the company’s manufacturing plant at the Brookley Aeroplex.

Councilwoman Gina Gregory asked to hold over the matter because she has questions for a lawyer working on the package for the city.

Last week, the Mobile County Commission delayed a vote on a similar $10 million package from the county.

