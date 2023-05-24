City Council delays vote on $10 million Airbus package

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council on Tuesday delayed a vote on a $10 million incentives package for Airbus.

The proposal is to give Airbus $10 million over 10 years to support job training programs and subsidize a new final assembly line currently under construction at the company’s manufacturing plant at the Brookley Aeroplex.

Councilwoman Gina Gregory asked to hold over the matter because she has questions for a lawyer working on the package for the city.

Last week, the Mobile County Commission delayed a vote on a similar $10 million package from the county.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.