Cooler day for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a cooler day on the way thanks to an upper low. Many spots are starting off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m., and highs today should be at 80 degrees or less. The clouds will be hanging tough today and there will be showers/storms to dodge at times so keep the rain gear close by for another day but we should see the return of solid sunshine starting tomorrow. That will help to warm us back up to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow through the Memorial Day weekend

. Morning temps will stay in the mid to low 60s which is great news! That means low humidity will stay in place. We turn hotter and more humid after Monday so brace yourself! Rain chances will stay low overall Friday through Monday.

