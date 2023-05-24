Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Cooler day for the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a cooler day on the way thanks to an upper low. Many spots are starting off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m., and highs today should be at 80 degrees or less. The clouds will be hanging tough today and there will be showers/storms to dodge at times so keep the rain gear close by for another day but we should see the return of solid sunshine starting tomorrow. That will help to warm us back up to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow through the Memorial Day weekend

. Morning temps will stay in the mid to low 60s which is great news! That means low humidity will stay in place. We turn hotter and more humid after Monday so brace yourself! Rain chances will stay low overall Friday through Monday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Jimmy Buffett
Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 24, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 24, 2023
Next weather for Tuesday, May 23 from FOX10 News
Expect fair conditions later in the week and into holiday weekend
Next weather for Tuesday, May 23 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Tuesday, May 23 from FOX10 News
We have a scattered chance for some showers and thunderstorms
We have a scattered chance for some showers and thunderstorms