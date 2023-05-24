Deputies ask for help to find missing teen

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

17-year-old Kyle Seward of Fort Walton Beach was last seen leaving his house on April 17. Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.