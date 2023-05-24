Advertise With Us
Drier air moving in

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WALA) - Into the evening, we can expect a few downpours, especially in our eastern counties. The showers will fade tonight, leading to a pattern of relatively cooler mornings and drier air.

It will feel nice overnight and into Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to the middle 60s by the early morning hours. If you are inland, it is possible to see upper to middle 50s by sunrise.

This drier pattern should last into the weekend, but we are keeping an eye on the forecast models for any changes.

