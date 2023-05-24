Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Escambia County bat tests positive for rabies

Generic photo of a bat.
Generic photo of a bat.(C. Robiller / Naturlichter.de / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE / MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Escambia County, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that a bat found in the Flomaton area of Escambia County has tested positive for rabies.

Two positive rabies cases have occurred within the past month in Escambia County, Fla.’s northern areas near the Alabama-Florida state line.

According to ADPH, this particular incident involved human exposure. As a result, the bat was taken to the state Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Mobile, where rabies was confirmed.

According to Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian, “This should be a stern reminder that all pets should be properly vaccinated against rabies, given the circumstances of rabid animals now in the same general area.” He adds, “It is not unusual to see clusters of rabies cases in wild animals and strays during this time of year.”

It is very common for domestic animals and pets to have contact with a wild rabid animal. Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats, and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if recommended by a veterinarian.

In addition to vaccination, residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible rabies exposures:

  • Do not allow pets to run loose, confine within a fenced-in area or with a leash.  
  • Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.·
  • Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.·
  • Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals acting strangely or unusually.
  • Regardless of its behavior, caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal.

For more information, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/rabies.html

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

Wednesday was the last day of school for students in Baldwin County!
Baldwin County celebrates the last day of the school year
Body found off Government Boulevard
Body found off Government Boulevard
Last day of school in Baldwin County
Last day of school in Baldwin County
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry