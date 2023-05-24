Advertise With Us
Five of the Dadeville mass shooting suspects facing more charges

(WALA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Five of the six Dadeville mass shooting suspects are facing more charges following a grand jury indictment.

Willie Brown, 20, Johnny Brown, 19, Wilson Hill, 19, Travis Mccullough, 16, and Tyrese Mccullough, 17, will each face an additional 24 counts of first degree assault for the 24 victims who were struck by gunfire.

They will also face one count of third degree assault for a victim who suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Including the four counts of reckless murder each suspect was already facing, this brings the total number of charges to 29 for each suspect.

It is unclear if the sixth suspect who is a 15-year-old will face the same charges.

