Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida school district moved the poem out of the elementary section of a school library.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida school district has decided a historic poem written by America’s first youth poet laureate may not be suitable for younger students.

The Miami-Dade County public school ordered copies of the poem, “The Hill We Climb,” to be moved from the elementary section in a school’s library to the middle school section.

Amanda Gorman wrote the critically acclaimed literary piece for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to the Florida Freedom to Read Project, a parent of a student at Bob Graham Education Center objected to the piece of poetry, claiming it indirectly contained “hate messages.”

Florida Freedom to Read also said the complaint erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author and publisher.

Gorman reacted to the move on Instagram posting, “Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”

The school district pointed out that the poem has not been banned or removed. They determined it was better suited for middle school students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Jimmy Buffett
Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston

Latest News

This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Newborn bison calf euthanized at Yellowstone after man interferes with it
Typhoon Mawar moves towards Guam
Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of...
Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility