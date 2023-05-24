Advertise With Us
Goodbye, HBO. Hello, Max

HBO max desparece
HBO Max(Twitter)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -HBO Max has officially transformed into a new service, simply called Max.

Much of the content is the same, but it also includes programming from Discovery owned networks. That’s because Discovery and Warner media completed their merger last year.

Chances are you’ve already received an email telling you about the change. Subscribers to HBO Max don’t have to do anything. You’ll be greeted by a new look and new content automatically when they log in. Discovery Plus users will have to upgrade if they want Max.

You can expect to pay $15.99 for the standard ad-free version. The ad-supported plan will cost $9.99. The company says ad breaks will be shorter than other platforms, with breaks lasting about three to four minutes per hour...or, they can remain with just Discovery Plus content.

Again, HBO Max subscribers won’t see any price increases.

Have fun searching through that expanded library. “House of the Dragon,” “Watchmen” and “Bama Rush,” users will also be able to tune in to “Property Brothers,” “House Hunters” and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The wide gamut of content has led Warner Bros. Discovery to give Max the slogan “The one to watch.”

You can see a full list of what’s coming to Max here.

