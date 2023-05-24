Greater Gulf State Fair ‘Read and Win’ summer reading program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair is excited to announce the launch of its annual Read and Win Summer Reading Program. This program aims to encourage and promote literacy among incoming elementary (K-5th) students throughout the Gulf State region. From May 25 to August 7, 2023, children are invited to participate in this engaging initiative by reading 10 books and taking part in a simple online process to earn fantastic rewards.

The Read and Win Summer Reading Program is a unique opportunity for young minds to unlock the joy of reading while also experiencing the excitement of the upcoming Greater Gulf State Fair. Participants can access the program by visiting the Fair’s official website at greatergulfstatefair.com/read-and-win and completing the Read and Win form, available for download. Once the form is filled out, participants can mail it in to receive a commemorative Ribbon and a Free Admission Ticket to this year’s Greater Gulf State Fair, scheduled to take place from Friday, October 27 through Sunday, November 5.

In addition to the Ribbon and Free Admission Ticket, participants have the chance to win the ultimate prize – the Ultimate Family Four Pack! One lucky reader will be chosen to receive Four Admission Tickets and Four Unlimited Ride Wristbands, offering an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

Speaking about the importance of promoting literacy, Josh Woods, Executive Director of The Grounds and Greater Gulf State Fair, states, “We believe that literacy is the cornerstone of a strong and vibrant community. The Read and Win Summer Reading Program not only encourages children to read during the summer break but also provides them with an opportunity to explore new worlds and expand their knowledge. By fostering a love for reading at an early age, we hope to inspire a lifelong passion for learning and empower children to become confident and successful individuals.”

The Read and Win Summer Reading Program is open to all incoming elementary students within the Gulf State region (Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi). Parents, teachers, and guardians are encouraged to support their children in participating in this valuable program that combines education, entertainment, and community engagement.

For more information, please visit our Facebook page, Greater Gulf State Fair, or our website at greatergulfstatefair.com. For any questions or interviews, please contact Hillary Swatton at hillary@mobilefair.com or 251-380-8872.

