MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Gulf Coast Adjusting Academy:

Gulf Coast Adjusting Academy is an online insurance adjusting course, approved by the Alabama Department of Insurance and the course is administered by the University of Alabama. It is a self-paced study which allows individuals to take the pre-license course and exam to obtain their Independent Adjuster License. The course consists of 6 modules and a quiz is given at the end of each module, to test what the individual has retained before advancing to the next level. A score of 70% is mandatory to move on to the next module. At the end of module 6, the student will be given a practice exam to test their knowledge. The practice exam is inclusive of all the end of module exams. Upon completion of the practice exam, the student will take the final exam which is the actual state licensure exam. Upon successful passing of the final exam, the student will receive a detailed email from our staff detailing the next steps to complete to obtain their license. We offer assistance through the entire process. We have direct relationships with a few Third Party Administrators and have assisted over 200 of our students with job placement assistance. We provide our students with the tools to help them be successful in the adjusting field by providing a list of over 200 adjusting firms for the students to join their rosters, we provide a list of reciprocating states to purchase additional licenses that includes where to purchase those additional licenses and their associated costs.

Insurance adjusting has become one of the fastest growing industries. With obvious climate change, disasters are happening more frequently in areas that we haven’t seen much activity in the past. There will always be a need for adjusters, which makes this a recession-proof industry. To begin a career in adjusting, the student only needs to be 18 years of age. No degree is required, and it isn’t uncommon for an adjuster to earn 6 figures a year with the proper licenses and certifications. We offer 2 low-cost courses. Our courses can be taken at the student’s convenience, anywhere there is internet service. The courses offered are:

Property and Casualty, which allows the student to handle automotive, commercial and residential property claims. This course consists of 20 hours of curriculum mandated by the Alabama DOI. Price $300.00

Our second course offering is Property and Casualty with Workers Compensation and Crop. This course is also called “All-Lines” because it allows you to be able to handle any type of claim filed in Alabama. Price $350

SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION:

If you’re promoting a special event, provide details like location, date, time and other relevant information.

We just ended 6 weeks of promos offering $25 off each package. We don’t have any current specials, but we do offer buy now pay later through Klarna and AfterPay. Students wishing to use those services would simply select Klarna finalizing payment for the course or if they wish to use AfterPay, send an email to us requesting the payment link. Our contact information is:

https://www.gciaa.com

info@gciaa.com

(888) 255-0844

(251) 545-9817

We are located in the RSA Tower

11 N Water Street

Suite 1074

Mobile, AL 36602

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.