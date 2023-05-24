Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck

GULF SHORE, Ala. (WALA) - A bicyclist has died after colliding with a garbage truck in Gulf Shores, authorities said.

According to the Gulf Shores Police Department, the wreck happened in the 200 block of Gulf Shores Parkway. Officers responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Fire and medical personnel confirmed the bicyclist was dead on the scene, GSPD said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, police said.

Drivers in the area can expect delays due to traffic being rerouted, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have or witnessed it is encouraged to contact the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431.

