Holly Resmondo, student Brooklyn Kyzar discuss Baldwin County Virtual School

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Virtual School is Alabama’s first virtual secondary school. The program offers opportunities such as dual enrollment, flexible schedules, and traditional high school experiences like prom and graduation.

Principal Holly Resmondo and student Brooklyn Kyzar visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about what the school has to offer and enrollment criteria.

