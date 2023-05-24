Advertise With Us
Infirmary Health to offer skin cancer screenings

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health and Infirmary Cancer Care are hosting several skin cancer screenings this week.

The first will take place Wednesday at the North Baldwin Infirmary Fitness Center on Hand Avenue in Bay Minette. The second will be Friday at Pro-Health Fitness Center on the Mobile Infirmary campus. Both screenings will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The first 100 people to show up at each of the locations will receive their screening free of charge.

